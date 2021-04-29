Delhi Capitals pledge Rs 1.5 crore to city's fight against COVID-19

Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals on Thursday pledged Rs 1.5 crore in support of the national capital's fight against the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount will be used to procure essential medical supplies, ranging from oxygen cylinders and concentrators to COVID wellness kits.

''Together, the franchise and its patrons, the JSW Foundation & GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support amounting to INR 1.5 crore to NCR based NGOs the Hemkunt Foundation and the Uday Foundation,'' the IPL franchise said in a statement.

''In this hour of crisis, DC stands in solidarity with the citizens of Delhi, whose efforts to selflessly help each other in the fight against COVID-19 have been inspiring. We are honoured to extend our support,'' said Delhi Capitals interim CEO Vinod Bisht.

The money will be spent through two non-government organisations.

JSW Foundation CEO Ashwini Saxena said, ''JSW salutes Hemkunt Foundation for their valuable work. Through this financial aid we hope to support them and the city of Delhi in their spirited fight against this devastating disease.'' Hemkunt Foundation Community Development Director Harteerath Singh thanked DC for the humanitarian gesture while Uday Foundation's founder Rahul Verma said by helping his NGO in providing oxygen concentrators to the needy, the IPL team has won hearts of many Delhiites.

The capital city has been one of the worst affected in the country in the second wave of infections, with more than 20,000 new cases and over 300 deaths being recorded daily in the last few days. Many hospitals have also been struggling to maintain adequate stock of live-saving medical oxygen.

