Left Menu

Delhi Capitals pledge Rs 1.5 crore to city's fight against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:38 IST
Delhi Capitals pledge Rs 1.5 crore to city's fight against COVID-19

Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals on Thursday pledged Rs 1.5 crore in support of the national capital's fight against the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount will be used to procure essential medical supplies, ranging from oxygen cylinders and concentrators to COVID wellness kits.

''Together, the franchise and its patrons, the JSW Foundation & GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support amounting to INR 1.5 crore to NCR based NGOs the Hemkunt Foundation and the Uday Foundation,'' the IPL franchise said in a statement.

''In this hour of crisis, DC stands in solidarity with the citizens of Delhi, whose efforts to selflessly help each other in the fight against COVID-19 have been inspiring. We are honoured to extend our support,'' said Delhi Capitals interim CEO Vinod Bisht.

The money will be spent through two non-government organisations.

JSW Foundation CEO Ashwini Saxena said, ''JSW salutes Hemkunt Foundation for their valuable work. Through this financial aid we hope to support them and the city of Delhi in their spirited fight against this devastating disease.'' Hemkunt Foundation Community Development Director Harteerath Singh thanked DC for the humanitarian gesture while Uday Foundation's founder Rahul Verma said by helping his NGO in providing oxygen concentrators to the needy, the IPL team has won hearts of many Delhiites.

The capital city has been one of the worst affected in the country in the second wave of infections, with more than 20,000 new cases and over 300 deaths being recorded daily in the last few days. Many hospitals have also been struggling to maintain adequate stock of live-saving medical oxygen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CSIR-CMERI transfers technology of Oxygen Enrichment Unit to companies

CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur transferred the technology of Oxygen Enrichment Unit developed by the Institute virtually on 29.04.2021 in presence of Prof. Dr. Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI to Ms Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Rajkot and Ms GRID Eng...

Plea in SC for GST exemption on COVID-19 related drugs, medical equipment

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking GST exemption for Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Favipiravir and other COVID-19 related drugs with similar generic constitution as well as medical equipment. The intervention application has been...

Oversight Board overturns FB decision to remove post containing insinuations against RSS, PM

An independent board set up by Facebook has overturned the social media giants decision to remove a users post under its rules on Dangerous individuals and Organisations, and urged the social media platform to avoid mistakes that silence th...

GLOBAL-MARKETS-World shares boosted by Fed guidance, Biden plan

Global shares extended gains on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy and U.S. President Joe Biden proposed a 1.8 trillion stimulus package. Strong U.S. economic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021