Left Menu

Domestic travel bans can increase COVID-19 cases: Univ of Chicago study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:09 IST
Domestic travel bans can increase COVID-19 cases: Univ of Chicago study
Representatove image Image Credit: ANI

Domestic travel bans can increase COVID-19 cases, a new research by the University of Chicago has found.

According to a statement from the university, the study using data from India and five other countries finds that using domestic travel bans to control COVID-19 infections may be inadvisable.

The study has found that imposing travel bans can counter-intuitively increase the total spread of coronavirus disease, creating a "lose-lose situation", the university said in the statement.

Elaborating on these findings, Anant Sudarshan, South Asia Director of The Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago and one of the study authors, said the national lockdown in the first wave trapped millions of migrants inside big cities like Mumbai that were fast-growing coronavirus hotspots.

"Eventually people were able to leave, but variations in government policy meant that the length of time they were detained depended on where they wanted to go. In the case of rural districts where people could return quicker – using the Shramik Special Trains for example - cases rose modestly at the destination," he said.

"But for those areas where bans were in effect longer, there was a much more intensive increase in coronavirus, likely because the returning population was now more likely to be infected, having been trapped in the hotspot longer," he said. The paper further analyses data from five other countries where migration is prevalent – China, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Africa, and Kenya. Together these countries comprise roughly 40 per cent of the global population and all of them had initial outbreaks in a few hotspot locations. The researchers used epidemiological data, migration data, and information on travel bans from all these countries to show that although exceptionally long bans may work to reduce total cases, moderate durations are associated with significant increases in disease spread. Fiona Burlig, Assistant Professor at the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago, one of the co-authors of the study, said the evidence indicates that if the duration of a travel ban is not long enough, we may end up imposing hardship on people while perversely seeing more spread of infection. "Getting the duration wrong is easy because it is not possible to predict in advance what the optimal length should be, and in a democracy such restrictions cannot be easily sustained. There may be merit in letting people go home early, and indeed encourage them to do so, rather than forcing them to stay," Burlig said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

76.07 per cent votes polled, attack on candidates and sporadic violence in last phase

The eighth phase of assembly poll in West Bengal on Thursday brought to an end the protracted voting schedule in the state, which saw sporadic violence, assault of candidates and death of a person during the day when nearly 80 per cent vote...

Thermo Fisher profit beats estimates on COVID-19 vaccine demand surge

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as strong sales of materials used to make COVID-19 vaccines and treatments helped offset slowing demand for tests that detect the novel coronavirus. Thermo Fisher ...

Maha: Civic officials party during office hours; probe ordered

The tehsildar of Chakur in Maharashtras Latur district ordered a probe after a video of nagar panchayat officials allegedly partying during office hours surfaced on social media, an official said on Thursday.The video went viral on social m...

Unless everyone is safe, no one is safe: Priyanka Chopra sets up COVID-19 fundraiser for India

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has joined hands with the Give India Foundation to set up a fundraiser to help her country in times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a strong video message, urging the global commun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021