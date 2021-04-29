Left Menu

Have few hours of oxygen left, say 2 Delhi hospitals

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has put huge pressure on the countrys public health system, with hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of oxygen, beds, medicines and equipment.VIMHANS Hospital is waiting for oxygen to arrive.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:12 IST
Have few hours of oxygen left, say 2 Delhi hospitals

Two hospitals here, including VIMHANS, treating COVID-19 patients sent out alerts on Thursday over shortage of oxygen, saying their supplies will last for just a few hours. The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has put huge pressure on the country's public health system, with hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of oxygen, beds, medicines and equipment.

VIMHANS Hospital is waiting for oxygen to arrive. Its current supply will last for two hours, the institute's medical director Dr Ubaid Hamid said.

''We have been facing an oxygen shortage for the last few days. The tanker was supposed to arrive around 3 pm but it didn't. The district magistrate, SDM and DCP of the area arranged a government tanker and we received 800 litres of oxygen, which will last for two hours,'' he said.

The hospital has 210 patients, out of which 170 patients are oxygen dependent with the daily requirement being five metric tonnes, Hamid said. He said that the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has spoken to the company for the tanker and the hospital expects it to arrive by evening. Jasbir Dabas, owner of Rosewood Hospital, said it has only half an hour of the life-saving gas left.

''We have around 40 patients admitted in our hospital and we have informed them about the shortage. Our cylinders are at Mayapuri waiting to be refilled. The government has prepared a list of hospitals who will be provided oxygen but what about the other hospitals. We need help,'' he said.

Delhi recorded 368 more COVID-19 deaths and 25,986 new cases of the infection on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 31.76 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

76.07 per cent votes polled, attack on candidates and sporadic violence in last phase

The eighth phase of assembly poll in West Bengal on Thursday brought to an end the protracted voting schedule in the state, which saw sporadic violence, assault of candidates and death of a person during the day when nearly 80 per cent vote...

Thermo Fisher profit beats estimates on COVID-19 vaccine demand surge

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as strong sales of materials used to make COVID-19 vaccines and treatments helped offset slowing demand for tests that detect the novel coronavirus. Thermo Fisher ...

Maha: Civic officials party during office hours; probe ordered

The tehsildar of Chakur in Maharashtras Latur district ordered a probe after a video of nagar panchayat officials allegedly partying during office hours surfaced on social media, an official said on Thursday.The video went viral on social m...

Unless everyone is safe, no one is safe: Priyanka Chopra sets up COVID-19 fundraiser for India

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has joined hands with the Give India Foundation to set up a fundraiser to help her country in times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a strong video message, urging the global commun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021