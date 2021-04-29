Army cautions military hospitals against 'malpractices by expedient elements' amid COVID pandemic

Army cautions military hospitals against 'malpractices by expedient elements' amid COVID pandemicPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:13 IST
The Army has issued an advisory to all military hospitals and establishments to be careful of malpractices by expedient elements amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources said on Thursday.
The Indian Army has taken cognisance of a video clip circulating on social media platforms, wherein an Army personnel can be seen alleging mismanagement in the disposal of the mortal remains of a COVID patient at a military hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the sources said.
The Army will conduct a thorough probe into the matter, they added.
India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.
With a record single-day rise of 3,79,257 cases, the country's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,83,76,524, while the number of active cases has crossed the 30-lakh mark, the health ministry said on Thursday.
The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.
