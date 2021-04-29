Left Menu

Goa: Doctors threaten to strike over attacks by COVID-19 patients' kin

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:16 IST
Goa: Doctors threaten to strike over attacks by COVID-19 patients' kin

Resident doctors working in state-run hospitals on Thursday threatened to go on strike, alleging two incidents of attacks by family members of COVID- 19 patients in the last 10 days.

The Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD), in a media statement, claimed that its members were attacked in two incidents that took place on April 18 and April 28 at South District Hospital in Margao and the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here, respectively.

Family members of COVID-19 patients were involved in both the attacks, the association claimed.

If any more incidents of violence take place against resident doctors or staff working in these COVID-19 hospitals, 300-odd doctors in the state will withdraw their services with immediate effect, the association stated.

Doctors will not give any notice of strike, if such incidents happen again, the GARD said.

According to the release, on-duty doctors and medical staff at South District Hospital in Margao were allegedly abused by relatives of a COVID-19 patient, who died during treatment, on April 18.

A similar incident took place on April 28 at the GMCH, where doctors and nurses were abused and a ventilator was broken by a patient's relatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox win; Knights top Avs for 10th straight win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB roundup Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox winNick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scorele...

21 aftershocks follow quake of 6.4 magnitude in Assam

People spent a sleepless night as a series of aftershocks shook Assam after a strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake caused extensive damage to buildings.Sonitpur, whose headquarters Tezpur was rocked first by the strong temblor at 7.51 am on Wedn...

Record 395 COVID-19 deaths in Delhi, positivity rate over 32.82 pc with over 24,000 new cases

The national capital on Thursday recorded 395 deaths due to coronavirus, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, and 24,235 cases with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the city health departmen...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 near record high on Facebook boost, Nasdaq eases

The SP 500 hovered near record highs on Thursday, helped by gains in Facebook and upbeat economic data, while the Nasdaq eased as investors locked in profits from certain megacap technology firms.Seven of the 11 major SP 500 sectors were tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021