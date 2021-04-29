Nagaland reports 181 new COVID-19 cases

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,750 as 181 more people tested positive for the infection on Thursday, a health department official said.

The new cases were reported from Dimapur, Kohima, Mokokchung, Kiphire, Mon, Phek and Zunheboto districts.

''Eighteen cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur- 132, Kohima-42, Mokokchung-3 and one each in Kiphire, Mon, Phek and Zunheboto districts,'' State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyanthung Kikon said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Also, 29 COVID-19 patients have recovered on Thursday, 17 in Dimapur and 12 in Kohima, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,212, he said.

Nagaland currently has 1,072 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state on Thursday was 88.81 per cent, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 101, while 365 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

A total of 1,46,190 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 78,487 on RT-PCR, 38,143 on TrueNat and 29,560 on Rapid Antigen Test, said Dr Kikon.

After Dimapur district, the Kohima district task force on COVID-19 has commenced the random COVID-19 sample collection process for testing from selected locations.

An official release on Thursday said the random exercise started Wednesday.

Meanwhile, state Immunisation Officer, Dr Ritu Thurr said Nagaland has so far administered a total of 1,97,549 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 1,56,890 persons till Wednesday.

PTI NBS RG RG

