Khattar for strict action against black marketing, hoarding of oxygen cylinders, injections

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday asked the authorities to take strict action against anyone found indulging in black marketing and hoarding of medical oxygen cylinders and other medical devices or antiviral injections used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

He said the state government will ''leave no stone unturned'' to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Khattar visited Jind, Ambala, Karnal and Yamunanagar where he reviewed all the arrangements which have been put in place to check the spread of COVID-19 cases and in treatment of those who have contracted the infection.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers who have been protesting against the Centre's new farm laws reached Jind when the chief minister had left.

Some farmers told reporters that the administration had allegedly misled them by telling that Khattar would be going to Narwana for a function, about 35 km from here.

Carrying black flags in their hands, some farmers later marched towards the residence of Jind BJP MLA Krishan Lal Middha and held a protest for a few hours outside his residence demanding that the Centre repeal the new farm laws.

During his visit here, the chief minister inspected the civil hospital, vaccination centre, blood bank and laboratory and also reviewed the availability of medicine stock and other arrangements, officials said.

The chief minister also interacted with the family members accompanying the patients in the civil hospital here.

During his interaction here, an attendant of a patient brought to his notice that in view of his visit authorities had put in place strict protocols leading to some inconvenience to the attendants of patients.

Khattar directed the officials to ensure that no patient or their relative faces any inconvenience. He said the government will make sure that there will be no shortage of any medical facility for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said there is no shortage of anti-COVID vaccines, ventilators, medical devices and oxygen.

During his visit to Ambala, Khattar reviewed the arrangements and work done by the district administration in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In the meeting, the chief minister was apprised about the availability of medicines, general beds, oxygen beds, ventilator beds in hospitals of the district.

Medical kits containing medicines and other necessary things should be given on time to the COVID patients in home isolation and a team of doctors and health workers should go to the patient's home and take care of their health, he directed the officials.

If the home isolated patient needs to be admitted to the hospital, then he should be referred on time, he said.

He directed the officials to ensure that arrangements are made in the micro and macro containment zones and asked them to regularly visit there and take stock of the arrangements.

He inspected the oxygen plant at Ambala and inaugurated 30 new ICU beds at Kalpana Chawla Medical College in Karnal.

In Yamunanagar, Khattar took stock of the arrangements there. He held a review meeting with public representatives and officials and gave necessary directions.

