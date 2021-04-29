Left Menu

Karantaka to follow 'syndromic approach' due to increasing false negative COVID-19 reports: Minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday said that it has been decided to follow a "syndromic approach" in relation to COVID-19 cases considering increasing number of "false negative reports" in both RT-PCR and RAT tests.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-04-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 23:50 IST
Karantaka to follow 'syndromic approach' due to increasing false negative COVID-19 reports: Minister
Karnataka Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday said that it has been decided to follow a "syndromic approach" in relation to COVID-19 cases considering increasing number of "false negative reports" in both RT-PCR and RAT tests. "Considering the increasing number of false negative reports being witnessed in both RT-PCR and RAT testing methods, it has been decided to follow a Syndromic Approach and issue Patient Numbers for hospitalisation and treatment of such cases based on the authorization of doctors," he said in a tweet.

The minister also attached a government order of April 2 with his tweet. After the recent surge of cases in the second wave of pandemic, instances have been reported where the laboratory test for COVID-19 has been negative while the patient had COVID-19 symptoms or CT scan detected infection.

Since the rules mandate that infected persons should have patient number issued by district authorities or BBMP to get admission to a hospital, several patients whose report is negative have been facing the issues to get admission in hospitals. Taking note of the issue, state government has now decided to follow syndromic approach and give patient numbers to such cases based on authorisation of doctors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches

The Federal Aviation Administration FAA said on Thursday it has authorized the next three launches of the SpaceX Starship prototype after the company made a few changes to the launch vehicle. The FAA said prior to the launch of SN15, the FA...

Inoculation for 18-45 age group to start when doses become available: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state will start inoculation of those in the 18-45 age group against COVID-19 as and when vaccine doses are available.The Union government earlier this month opened up vaccination for th...

Gehlot dials HM Shah, PM's principal secy over shortage of oxygen, medicines for COVID patients

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, principal secretary to prime minister PK Mishra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval regarding the shortage of oxygen...

Noida CMO denies threatening woman of imprisonment for remdesivir plea

Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri on Thursday refuted a womans allegation that he had told her she would be jailed if she visited his office again for remdesivir injection for her family member.Ohri said such incidents an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021