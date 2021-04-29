Left Menu

Inoculation for 18-45 age group to start when doses become available: Goa CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-04-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 23:58 IST
Inoculation for 18-45 age group to start when doses become available: Goa CM
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state will start inoculation of those in the 18-45 age group against COVID-19 ''as and when'' vaccine doses are available.

The Union government earlier this month opened up vaccination for the entire adult population starting from May 1, but several states are facing supply constraints.

Sawant said theGoa government has placed an order of five lakh doses with the Serum Institute of India, maker of Covishield vaccine.

''Vaccination for the 18-45 age group will progress as and when we receive the doses,'' he said in a statement.

The Centre liberalised vaccination roll-out on demand by state governments for more freedom in choosing vaccines and planning, Sawant said.

''Now it's the duty of our state to procure vaccine and plan successful inoculation. Both these will happen in stages,'' he added.

For the ongoing vaccination drive covering healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 45, Goa has received over 4.3 lakh doses so far, the chief minister said.

''We have administered a first dose to over 2.5 lakh people and second one to over 68,000. We have over 1.1 lakh doses available with us for further vaccination,'' he added.

