Left Menu

Explore possibility of reviving 2 defunct oxygen plants to augment supply: Srinagar Dy Commissioner

Asad took stock of the functioning of the oxygen plants and directed the establishment to work in coordinated manner to ensure adequate medical oxygen supply to hospitals to meet any emergent COVID-19 situation.The deputy commissioner directed the department concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to these plants.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-04-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 00:08 IST
Explore possibility of reviving 2 defunct oxygen plants to augment supply: Srinagar Dy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Thursday directed the officials concerned to explore reviving two defunct oxygen generation plants to augment supply of the life-saving gas to hospitals in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded its biggest single-day spike of 3,474 fresh COVID-19 cases and 26 coronavirus-related deaths, also the highest in the Union Territory for a 24-hour period.

Of the fresh cases, 1,024 were from the Jammu division and 2,450 from the Kashmir division. Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 1,017 new cases, followed by 489 in Jammu district and 429 in Baramulla district.

''The deputy commissioner asked the general manager of district industries centre, Srinagar, to work out a possibility of making two dysfunctional oxygen-generation plants operational,'' a spokesperson said after Asad's visit to various medical oxygen generation plants in Rangreth and Khonmoh industrial estates.

The deputy commissioner was accompanied by several officials including Director of Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather.

The visit comes against the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases in Srinagar.

Srinagar district has recorded 42,500 cases and 523 deaths since last year. Asad took stock of the functioning of the oxygen plants and directed the establishment to work in coordinated manner to ensure adequate medical oxygen supply to hospitals to meet any emergent COVID-19 situation.

The deputy commissioner directed the department concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to these plants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia's 'change of tone' - foreign ministry

Iran on Thursday welcomed what it called a change of tone from Saudi Arabia and said it hoped they could work together to secure peace, amid moves to ease tensions between the regional rivals.Irans foreign ministry spokesman made the statem...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Indias severe medical oxygen supply crisis is expected to ease by mid-May, a top industry executive told Reuters, with output rising by 25 and transport infrastructure ready to cope with a surge in demand caused by a dramatic rise in corona...

Chile studies 'green card' to incentivize coronavirus inoculation

Chile, a global leader in vaccination, is considering issuing a green card to those inoculated against the coronavirus in an effort to encourage younger adults who may be reluctant to turn out for their shots, health officials said on Thurs...

U.S. will not provide financial support for constitutional referendum in Haiti

The United States will not provide financial support for a constitutional referendum in Haiti, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday, adding that the country should hold what he said were overdue elections.We ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021