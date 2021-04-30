Explore possibility of reviving 2 defunct oxygen plants to augment supply: Srinagar Dy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Thursday directed the officials concerned to explore reviving two defunct oxygen generation plants to augment supply of the life-saving gas to hospitals in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded its biggest single-day spike of 3,474 fresh COVID-19 cases and 26 coronavirus-related deaths, also the highest in the Union Territory for a 24-hour period.

Of the fresh cases, 1,024 were from the Jammu division and 2,450 from the Kashmir division. Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 1,017 new cases, followed by 489 in Jammu district and 429 in Baramulla district.

''The deputy commissioner asked the general manager of district industries centre, Srinagar, to work out a possibility of making two dysfunctional oxygen-generation plants operational,'' a spokesperson said after Asad's visit to various medical oxygen generation plants in Rangreth and Khonmoh industrial estates.

The deputy commissioner was accompanied by several officials including Director of Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather.

The visit comes against the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases in Srinagar.

Srinagar district has recorded 42,500 cases and 523 deaths since last year. Asad took stock of the functioning of the oxygen plants and directed the establishment to work in coordinated manner to ensure adequate medical oxygen supply to hospitals to meet any emergent COVID-19 situation.

The deputy commissioner directed the department concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to these plants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)