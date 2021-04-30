Mexico reports 3,990 new coronavirus cases, 529 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 3,990 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 529 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,340,934 and fatalities to 216,447.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

