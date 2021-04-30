PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Boris Johnson commits to probe into 'cash for curtains' saga https://on.ft.com/3sZN1jv - MPs criticise UK industrial fund over failure to focus on results https://on.ft.com/3nwZJ80

- Rare blood clots from AstraZeneca vaccine mostly affect younger people https://on.ft.com/331BJk8 - UK government ordered to hand over texts and WhatsApp in PPE lawsuit https://on.ft.com/3u52WhJ

Overview - Boris Johnson on Thursday said he would be willing to comply with the formal Electoral Commission investigation into whether any rules were broken in the financing of his Downing Street flat renovation, as Labour called for a parliamentary probe into his conduct.

- An influential group of MPs have sharply criticised one of the government's flagship programmes to improve productivity and living standards, calling for an "overhaul" of the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund. - The rare blood clotting disorder linked to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine particularly affects younger adults, the UK medicines regulator said on Thursday as it released the first breakdown by age of the jab's adverse side-effects.

- The British government has been ordered to disclose documents and correspondence relating to ministers' knowledge of a scheme that allowed suppliers with political links to access multi-million pound contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) at the start of the pandemic. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

