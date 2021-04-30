India's posts record daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 386,452

India posted a record daily rise in coronavirus cases of 386,452 on Friday, while deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data.

India has added about 7.7 million cases to its total case load since the end of February, when its second wave picked up steam, according to a Reuters tally. In contrast, it took India nearly six months to add the previous 7.7 million cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)