China administers record daily number of COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:39 IST
China carried out about 9.6 million vaccinations against COVID-19 on April 29, bringing the total number administered to 253.46 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Friday.
That marks the highest daily dose number since China started to report vaccination figures on a daily basis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
