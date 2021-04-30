Left Menu

Raising fears of COVID surge, Uganda detects Indian variant, official says

Uganda has detected the Indian variant of the novel coronavirus, igniting fears the East African nation could suffer a resurgence of cases just when its outbreak has waned, a senior health official said on Friday. "Yes, we have got one individual who has that variant," Pontiano Kaleebu, head of the government-run Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) told Reuters on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 13:34 IST
Raising fears of COVID surge, Uganda detects Indian variant, official says

Uganda has detected the Indian variant of the novel coronavirus, igniting fears the East African nation could suffer a resurgence of cases just when its outbreak has waned, a senior health official said on Friday.

"Yes, we have got one individual who has that variant," Pontiano Kaleebu, head of the government-run Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) told Reuters on Friday. The variant, he said, had been detected in recent days on a Ugandan who had returned from a visit to India. He did not immediately have further information.

Health Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Ainebyoona told Reuters the country's coronavirus task-force would discuss the situation on Friday. So far, Uganda, like many African countries, has experienced a relatively mild COVID-19 outbreak.

But concerns it could be vulnerable to contagion from the Indian variant are underscored by its large Indian community and strong relationship between the two countries as India is a major exporter to Uganda. As of Tuesday, Uganda had reported 41,797 infections and 342 deaths, health ministry data showed.

On Thursday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warned India's intense outbreak was a reminder that Africa must stay vigilant. The head of the health agency John Nkengasong said the African Union will convene a meeting of African health ministers on May 8 to "put everybody on alert".

India reported more than 379,000 new coronavirus cases and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday alone. It was the highest number of deaths reported in a single day in the world's second most populous country since the start of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia preparing documents to register COVID-19 vaccine for animals abroad

Moscow Russia, April 30 ANISputnik Russias Federal Center for Animal Health, which is subordinate to veterinary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, is preparing documents to have its Carnivac-Cov vaccine against COVID-19 for animals registered abroa...

Russia preparing documents to register COVID-19 vaccine for animals abroad

Moscow Russia, April 30 ANISputnik Russias Federal Center for Animal Health, which is subordinate to veterinary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, is preparing documents to have its Carnivac-Cov vaccine against COVID-19 for animals registered abroa...

Sterling slips against the dollar as investors look to BoE

The pound slipped against the dollar on Friday and held its ground versus the euro, with traders holding off major bets before the Bank of Englands policy meeting next week.Sterling was down 0.2 at 1.3922, losing ground from a nine-day high...

Lena Headey to star in HBO's Watergate series 'The White House Plumbers'

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey is heading to HBO again for the networks Watergate series The White House Plumbers. Headey will join actors Domnhall Gleeson, Woody Harrelson, and Justin Theroux for the limited series, coming from Veep exec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021