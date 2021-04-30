COVID-19 vaccination: Centre says over one crore doses still available with states

COVID-19 vaccination: Centre says over one crore doses still available with statesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:26 IST
More than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive an additional nearly 20 lakh doses within the next 3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.
The Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.33 crore vaccine doses (16,33,85,030) to states and UTs free of cost.
Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 15,33,56,503 doses, the ministry said.
''More than one crore COVID vaccine doses (1,00,28,527) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. Nearly 20 lakh (19,81,110) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days,'' it said.
Vaccination is a crucial pillar of the five-point strategy of the government of India to fight the pandemic including test, track, treat, and COVID appropriate behavior.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- COVID
- Apr 30 (PTI
- India
- States
- the ministry
- Union Health Ministry
- PLB DV DV
ALSO READ
US, NATO troops pulling out of Afghanistan will raise concerns for India, say experts
India, Pakistan among others with stake in stable future of Afghanistan, says US president Biden
EXCLUSIVE-India, Pakistan held secret talks to try to break Kashmir impasse
India records highest-ever 24-hour spike with over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases
Health News Roundup: Northwell Health sets up mental health center for employees; India reports more than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases and more