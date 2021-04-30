Left Menu

Mizoram reports 140 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:38 IST
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,019 on Friday as 140 more people tested positive for the virus while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 15, an official said.

Two men aged 82 and 47 succumbed to the infection at the Zoram Medical College on Friday morning, the official said.

Three policemen, who have returned from West Bengal after election duty, were among the newly infected people, the official said.

Besides, 13 Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, who have travel history, three frontline workers and 12 children have tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

The official said that at least 2,937 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 4.76 per cent of them came out positive for COVID-19.

Of the 140 fresh cases, Aizawl district reported the highest cases at 100, followed by Serchhip (18), Kolasib (12), Luwngtlai (7) and Lunglei district (3) cases, he said.

Seventy-one patients have travel history while the rest 69 were found to have locally contracted the infection, the official said.

Mizoram currently has 1,122 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,882 people have recovered from the virus.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 81.11 per cent, he said.

Meanwhile, state Immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said that 2,01,043 people, including 50,910 senior citizens have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 45,435 of them have received both the doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

