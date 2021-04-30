Left Menu

South Africa regulator says J&J shot can be given to pregnant women

South Africa's drug regulator has said that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine can be given to pregnant women with co-morbidities or at high risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:43 IST
South Africa regulator says J&J shot can be given to pregnant women

South Africa's drug regulator has said that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine can be given to pregnant women with co-morbidities or at high risk of contracting the coronavirus. The South African health ministry said SAHPRA had previously said pregnant and breast-feeding women should be excluded from a local research study evaluating the J&J vaccine's efficacy.

That research study, which aims to immunize 500,000 health workers, resumed on Wednesday after it was temporarily suspended over extremely rare cases of blood clots in people given J&J's vaccine in the United States. But in recommendations posted on its website on Thursday, the regulator said pregnant women who have co-morbidities or are at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 like health workers "may be vaccinated in consultation with their health care provider".

"Women who are breastfeeding should be counselled on the absence of information in this regard and a benefit-risk assessment should be made by the enrolling clinician," it said. Further studies were planned in the coming months to assess the risks of being given the vaccine during pregnancy, it said.

The worst-hit country on the African continent in terms of reported coronavirus infections and deaths has so far vaccinated over 307,000 health workers with J&J's shot while it waits for its first batch of commercial doses to become available. It has ordered 31 million doses of J&J's one-shot vaccine and 30 million doses of Pfizer's two-shot vaccine - enough for a combined 46 million of its 60 million people - and is counting on them to ramp up immunisations after a slow start.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 6 held in Latur for Remdesivir black-marketing

Six persons were arrested in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment, which is reportedly in short supply amid a spike in cases, police said.Acting on a tip-off, a man wa...

Turkey says it will receive 1 mln doses of BioNTech vaccines in May

Turkey will receive a further 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in May, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday, adding that there were no issues with an option to procure another 30 million in J...

Harvey Weinstein extradition could face further delays

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein on Friday indicated he will further delay the imprisoned movie producers transfer from New York to California to face rape and sexual assault charges.Attorney Norman Effman told an Erie County Court judge in Bu...

Fans still mad as Man United pledges no Super League revival

Manchester United tried to reassure skeptical fans that it wont revive plans for the Super League, though many supporters still expressed outrage on Friday.The exchange took place in a team-run fan forum with United attempting to make amend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021