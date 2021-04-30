Left Menu

WHO expects assessment of Moderna and two Chinese vaccines by end of next week

China has already deployed millions of doses of both its main vaccines at home and has exported them to many countries, particularly in Latin America, Asia and Africa. So far, the WHO has given emergency use listing to three shots against COVID-19, made by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:43 IST
WHO expects assessment of Moderna and two Chinese vaccines by end of next week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization expects to release its assessments for emergency use listing of the two main Chinese vaccines for COVID-19 as well as the Moderna shot by the end of next week, WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said on Friday.

Simao said the WHO's independent panel was assessing the Moderna vaccine and a vaccine from China's Sinopharm on Friday and was due to look at China's other main vaccine, made by Sinovac Biotech, next week. "So, by the beginning of next week or the end of next week we will have the final assessment of these three vaccines out," she told a briefing.

WHO emergency use listing is a signal to national regulators that a vaccine is safe and effective, and would allow those vaccines to be bought and distributed by COVAX, the international programme to share vaccines for poor countries. Simao said it was important to have more vaccines available because of supply problems for other shots, including from India, a main source of vaccines for COVAX which has restricted exports because of a surge in domestic cases.

If approved, China's two vaccines would be the first developed in a non-Western country to receive the WHO's backing. China has already deployed millions of doses of both its main vaccines at home and has exported them to many countries, particularly in Latin America, Asia and Africa.

So far, the WHO has given emergency use listing to three shots against COVID-19, made by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 6 held in Latur for Remdesivir black-marketing

Six persons were arrested in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment, which is reportedly in short supply amid a spike in cases, police said.Acting on a tip-off, a man wa...

Turkey says it will receive 1 mln doses of BioNTech vaccines in May

Turkey will receive a further 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in May, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday, adding that there were no issues with an option to procure another 30 million in J...

Harvey Weinstein extradition could face further delays

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein on Friday indicated he will further delay the imprisoned movie producers transfer from New York to California to face rape and sexual assault charges.Attorney Norman Effman told an Erie County Court judge in Bu...

Fans still mad as Man United pledges no Super League revival

Manchester United tried to reassure skeptical fans that it wont revive plans for the Super League, though many supporters still expressed outrage on Friday.The exchange took place in a team-run fan forum with United attempting to make amend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021