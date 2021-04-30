Left Menu

Bare-knuckle fight nights take off online in Russia during pandemic

A brutal boxing tournament in Russia that pits bare-knuckle fighters against each other in short, bloody bouts has surged in popularity on social networks during the coronavirus pandemic. The "Top Dog" tournament began broadcasting fights in parking lots in early 2020, but now rents out a Moscow sports arena for bare-knuckle bouts that are viewed online by millions. The most popular fight yet has been viewed over 13 million times on YouTube.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:13 IST
Bare-knuckle fight nights take off online in Russia during pandemic

A brutal boxing tournament in Russia that pits bare-knuckle fighters against each other in short, bloody bouts has surged in popularity on social networks during the coronavirus pandemic. The "Top Dog" tournament began broadcasting fights in parking lots in early 2020, but now rents out a Moscow sports arena for bare-knuckle bouts that are viewed online by millions.

The most popular fight yet has been viewed over 13 million times on YouTube. The organisers attribute the sport's popularity to pent-up aggression because of COVID-19 restrictions and frustrations over the economy. "It's tough for people, they're angry," said Danil Andreev, an amateur fighter who founded the fight nights. "People are generally in a stressful environment with nowhere to let it out. When they see something like this, it eases the tension."

Russia, which has reported the world's sixth most COVID-19 cases, has not imposed a national lockdown since last summer to avoid damaging the economy, opting instead for smaller measures. Real incomes have been falling or stagnant for years. The fights are split by gender for women and men and involve three two-minute rounds. The rings are circled by hay stacks and often covered in blood by the end.

The organisers reject criticism that the bouts are dangerous for athletes. They say they receive flesh wounds that heal, while gloved boxers are able to receive more punches, which exposes them to longer-term problems such as brain damage. Andreev said the tournament is drawing in foreign viewers and that the United States accounted for the second most of those.

He declined to say how much fighters earn, but said the best are paid handsomely. Income comes from advertising, sponsorship and merchandise sales. Yekaterina Golovataya is one of several women who take part in fights.

"I believe that girls can do a lot, there are many cool and gifted girls," she told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.15 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm Nation DEL53 VIRUS-PM-2NDLD COUNCIL-MEET Stay in touch with people, take their feedback PM to Union ministers New Delhi Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Union ministers on...

Maha: 6 held in Latur for Remdesivir black-marketing

Six persons were arrested in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment, which is reportedly in short supply amid a spike in cases, police said.Acting on a tip-off, a man wa...

Turkey says it will receive 1 mln doses of BioNTech vaccines in May

Turkey will receive a further 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in May, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday, adding that there were no issues with an option to procure another 30 million in J...

Harvey Weinstein extradition could face further delays

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein on Friday indicated he will further delay the imprisoned movie producers transfer from New York to California to face rape and sexual assault charges.Attorney Norman Effman told an Erie County Court judge in Bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021