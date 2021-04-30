Left Menu

Summer vacation of Odisha courts advanced by 3 weeks as COVID cases surge

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:02 IST
Summer vacation of Odisha courts advanced by 3 weeks as COVID cases surge

In view of the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the summer vacation in the courts of the state was advanced by three weeks.

''The summer vacation of the High Court commencing from May 24 is advanced to May 3 and the vacation shall continue up to June 5,'' said a notification issued by the Orissa High Court Registry here on Friday.

''The High Court shall reopen on June 7 but shall, however, remain closed from June 14 to June 16 on account of Raja festival,'' the notification said.

The Registry also said that the vacation for subordinate courts in the state was also advanced to May 3.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 4,44,194 on Friday as the state reported its highest-ever single-day spike of 8,681 new cases, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,043.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French firm Alstom delivers 100th electric locomotive to railways

Alstom has successfully manufactured and delivered the 100th electric locomotive to the Indian Railways, the French multinational rolling stock manufacturer said on Friday.Built in one of the countrys largest integrated greenfield manufactu...

'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar passes away due to Covid-19; Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar pay tribute

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Friday expressed her condolences for Chandro Tomar, fondly known as Shooter Dadi, who passed away on Friday after battling COVID-19 for the past few days. Bhumi, who played Chandros character on screen in A...

Blast kills 27 people in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province - local official

A huge blast in Afghanistans eastern Logar province killed at least 27 people on Friday, a senior official said. The car bomb in the provincial capital of Pul-e Alam also injured 60 people, the head of Logars provincial council, Hasibullah ...

France's Le Drian to head to Lebanon May 5-6 for crisis talks

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will travel to Lebanon next week to discuss the political crisis there with senior officials, two sources aware of the matter said on Friday.The trip comes after Paris said it had started putting i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021