Italy reports 263 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 13,446 new cases

Italy reported 263 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 288 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,446 from 14,320. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,583 from a previous 2,640. Some 338,771 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 330,075, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 263 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 288 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,446 from 14,320. Italy has registered 120,807 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.02 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,940 on Friday, down from 19,351 a day earlier. There were 137 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 129 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,583 from a previous 2,640.

Some 338,771 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 330,075, the health ministry said.

