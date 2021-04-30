Left Menu

'Nightmare of a week': Ashwin's wife says 10 members returned COVID positive

India off-spinner Ravichandran Aswhins wife Prithi Narayanan on Friday said her family has been through a nightmare of a week after as many as 10 members of the house tested positive for COVID-19.Star spinner Ashwin on Sunday decided to take a break from the ongoing IPL to support his family during the pandemic.Days after her husbands pullout from the lucrative league, Prithi, in a series of tweets, shared the ordeal her family has faced after contracting the highly contagious virus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:27 IST
'Nightmare of a week': Ashwin's wife says 10 members returned COVID positive

India off-spinner Ravichandran Aswhin's wife Prithi Narayanan on Friday said her family has been through a ''nightmare of a week'' after as many as 10 members of the house tested positive for COVID-19.

Star spinner Ashwin on Sunday decided to take a break from the ongoing IPL to support his family during the pandemic.

Days after her husband's pullout from the lucrative league, Prithi, in a series of tweets, shared the ordeal her family has faced after contracting the highly contagious virus. ''Feeling ok enough to croak a tiny hi to all of you. 6 adults and 4 children ended up testing+ the same week, with our kids being the vehicles of transmission - the core of my family, all down with the virus in different homes/hospitals. Nightmare of a week. 1 of 3 parents back home,'' she tweeted.

''Take the vaccine. Give yourselves and your family the best chance to fight this.

''I guess physical health will recover faster than mental health. Days 5-8 were the absolute worst for me. Everybody was there, offering help yet there's no one with you. Most isolating disease. Please do reach out and seek help. ''The headaches this virus causes need their own twitter thread.'' The 34-year-old Ashwin is contracted with the Delhi Capitals this season and hopes to return to the side ''if things go in the right direction''.

Ashwin became the first Indian to pull out of the league because of COVID-19 situation in the family.

''I would be taking a break from this year's IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times,'' Ashwin had posted on his Twitter page after DC's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night.

His franchise promised full support to him.

India is recording over 3.50 lakh cases everyday for the past few days and the health infrastructure is struggling to handle the rise with shortage of oxygen and some crucial medicines, adding to the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Republicans ask Biden to withdraw 'divisive' proposal to teach more Black history

Dozens of Senate Republicans called on the Biden administration on Friday to withdraw what they say is a divisive education proposal that would place greater emphasis on slavery and the contributions of Black Americans in history and civics...

EXCLUSIVE-Some EU nations still want Valneva COVID-19 vaccine deal -sources

Some EU countries still want Brussels to strike a deal to buy Valnevas COVID-19 vaccine candidate despite a recent setback in talks, as the bloc aim to shore up and diversify supplies, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters. A spokesm...

Many states recording higher peak of COVID cases than Sept cause of concern: Govt

The Centre on Friday expressed concern that many states are not only recording higher peak of coronavirus cases than in September last year but also seeing a high growth trajectory.At a press conference, Joint Secretary in the Health Minist...

Car bomb kills at least 30 in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province

A huge car bomb blast killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more in Afghanistans eastern Logar province on Friday evening, with highschool students among the casualties, officials said. The car packed with explosives detonated in Log...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021