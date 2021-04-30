Vaccination for 18-44 age group at 19 centres in Pune district from tomorrow

COVID-19 vaccination for the 18-44 age group will start at 19 centres in Pune district from Saturday, a district health official said.

Three of these centres will be in Pimpri Chinchwad, two in Pune city and 14 in rural parts of the district.

In Pune city, the vaccination for this age group will take place at Kamla Nehru Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.

Those who register themselves on the Co-WIN portal will be given the vaccine, said a release from the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Vaccination for the above-45 age group will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday on account of non-availability of doses.

''If fresh vaccine stock is received before May 3, the inoculation drive for the above-45 age group beneficiaries will resume,'' said the release.

The district administration said that in rural areas, vaccination for the 18-44 age group will take place between May 1 and May 7 at 14 locations, and per day 100 doses will be given at each centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)