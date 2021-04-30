Jharkhand reports record 145 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,961 fresh cases

Jharkhand reports record 145 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,961 fresh casesPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-04-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 23:49 IST
Jharkhand's COVID-19 toll soared to 2,540 with a record 145 single-day COVID-19 deaths, while 5,961 fresh cases pushed the coronavirus tally to 2,27,450, a health department bulletin said on Friday.
The state now has 55,877 active cases following the recovery of 1,69,033 patients, it said.
State capital Ranchi faced the maximum brunt of the virus as it witnessed 59 deaths, followed by Ramgarh (13), Dhanbad (11) and Hazaribagh (8).
The fresh cases include 1,539 infections in Ranchi and 890 in East Singhbhum, the bulletin said.
In the past 24 hours, a total of 36,291 samples were tested for COVID-19, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhanbad
- Hazaribagh
- Ranchi
- Jharkhand
- Ramgarh
- East Singhbhum
ALSO READ
Capgemini India collaborates with IIT Dhanbad to bring business innovations
Work on 'Tumbbad 2' on, but don't want to cash in on franchise: Sohum Shah
46 fresh COVID deaths reported in Jharkhand, Ranchi witnesses maximum fatalities and positive cases
Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise as 6th phase of Bengal polls begins
Ranchi's temples wear a deserted look on Ram Navami due to Covid surge