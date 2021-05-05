UK minister says unaware of report G7 delegates are self-isolating
British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Wednesday he was unaware of a report that delegates from Group of Seven countries meeting in London this week were self-isolating because of a COVID-19 scare. Asked to by Sky News if he knew how many delegates were self-isolating, Zahawi said "I don't, I'm afraid... I don't know the numbers. This is news to me. I can't really comment on this."Reuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:12 IST
