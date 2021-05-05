Britain regrets Indian foreign minister will not attend G7 in person

Britain deeply regrets that Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will be unable to attend G7 meetings on Wednesday in person, a senior diplomat said on Wednesday, after the country's delegation self-isolated after two positive COVID-19 cases.

"We deeply regret that foreign minister Jaishankar will be unable to attend the meeting today in person but will now attend virtually , but this is exactly why we have put in place strict COVID protocols and daily testing," the senior diplomat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)