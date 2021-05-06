Left Menu

USAID renews partnership with UNICEF to improve health of mothers, children

The United States is UNICEF's leading government donor, with nearly $994 million in contributions in 2020 for both humanitarian and development programmes.

06-05-2021
USAID renews partnership with UNICEF to improve health of mothers, children
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) today announced the renewal of their longstanding partnership with UNICEF to improve the health and well-being of mothers, children, families, and communities around the world.

The five-year award, subject to annual appropriations, is valued at up to $300 million in direct programme funding, and will be directed toward programmes in health; education; water, sanitation, and hygiene; youth engagement; and child protection. This new award is in addition to the U.S. Government's $134 million annual contributions to UNICEF, as well as USAID's $61 million investment in 2020 focused on urgent COVID-19 prevention and response in over 60 high-burden countries.

"Today's renewal of the longstanding partnership between the United States Government and UNICEF is further evidence of our shared commitment to improving the plight of the world's mothers and children," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "With this generous commitment, UNICEF and USAID can continue our work to make sure children all over the world have access to the health care and critical services that will support their prospects for a brighter future. This includes children's ability to go to school so that an entire generation's potential isn't lost to COVID-19."

With the continued partnership of the United States Government, UNICEF programmes will strengthen local capacity, support the resilience of community and country systems in responding to public health emergencies and other crises, and maximize the lasting impact of the investment.

"I am proud to announce today that USAID is launching a new five-year award of up to $300 million to UNICEF to improve the health and well-being of mothers, children, and families around the world," said USAID Administrator Samantha Power in prepared remarks to the G7 Ministerial on Sustainable Recovery. "This will not only help countries respond to the urgent needs of the pandemic but also continue to address our priorities in preventing maternal and child deaths. At this critical time, we urge all G7 members and other governments to join us in stepping up their support for UNICEF's vital work."

The United States is UNICEF's leading government donor, with nearly $994 million in contributions in 2020 for both humanitarian and development programmes. UNICEF's partnership with the U.S. Government is broad and diverse, spanning humanitarian and development programmes across key areas of UNICEF's work, including health; education; early child development; water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); nutrition; child protection; gender equality; HIV and AIDS; immunization; and research programmes.

