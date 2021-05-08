Left Menu

Dr K Sudhakar announces COVID vaccine administration on priority to 45+

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday informed that the two sets of COVID vaccine available with the state - Covishield and Covaxin - will be administered on priority to people above the age of 45.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-05-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 14:58 IST
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday informed that the two sets of COVID vaccine available with the state - Covishield and Covaxin - will be administered on priority to people above the age of 45. The health minister said that 70 per cent Covishield doses will be given to beneficiaries of the age 45 and above waiting to get their second jab and 30 per cent to people seeking to get their first dose of the COVID vaccine. Meanwhile, Covaxin will be administered only to people of the age 45 and above awaiting their second dose.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Sudhakar wrote, "70 per cent of the available stock of Covishield will be utilised to vaccinate 45+ who are due for second dose and rest 30% will be used to vaccinate 45+ seeking first dose." "Covaxin will be administered only to 45+ who are due for the second dose after six weeks of the first dose," he added.

Earlier, the minister had requested people between the age group 18-44 years to refrain from going to the hospital in order to get vaccinated as the state had not received their allocated vaccine stock. Meanwhile, the third phase of the vaccination drive, which allowed 18-44-year-olds to administer vaccines, across the country commenced on May 1. (ANI)

