U'khand: Seer dies from coronavirus

A seer from the Joona Akhada, Mahant Vimal, died from coronavirus at a hospital here.

The 45-year-old seer died on Thursday. He was buried at the Srimanta Prem Giri Ashram in Haridwar's Kangdi village on Saturday.

Rabindranand Saraswati from the Joona Akhada said the seer had been associated with the body for the past two decades and was made its ''mahamandaleshwar'' at the recently concluded Haridwar Kumbh.

At least six seers has died from coronavirus after attending the Haridwar Kumbh, which was visited by lakhs of people amid apprehensions that it may prove to be a super spreader in view of a surge in coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)