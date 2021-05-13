Maha: Veterinarians demand status of frontline workers

Amid the coronavirus crisis, veterinarians in Maharashtra have demanded that they be considered as frontline workers and also given priority in vaccination against COVID-19.

The Maharashtra Gazetted Veterinary Association in a release issued on Wednesday claimed that around 700 animal husbandry officials and employees have so far contracted the viral infection and 30 of them have lost their lives.

There are 4,848 veterinary medical facilities and nearly 3,500 staff members provides day-to-day services across the state, it said.

As the government is neglecting their demands, the veterinarians have now stopped the doorstep service of examining animals and are only providing emergency services at the veterinary facilities with 50 per cent manpower, it said.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, animal husbandry has been declared as an essential service, it noted.

While officials of other departments are provided with insurance cover, the veterinarians have not been given that benefit, the association claimed.

It said the animal husbandry department makes a significant contribution to the state's GDP.

''We demand that veterinarians be declared as frontline workers and provided with insurance cover. They should also be given priority in vaccination,'' the release said.

The association has submitted a memorandum of its demands to the state animal husbandry commissioner.

