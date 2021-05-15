Left Menu

Officials should make special plan to curb COVID infections in Jaipur: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed deep concern over the continuous increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in the state capital and directed authorities to formulate a special plan to prevent the spread of infection.He instructed officials to further strengthen the arrangements for containment zones, massive testing, contact tracing, etc.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-05-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 00:20 IST
Officials should make special plan to curb COVID infections in Jaipur: Rajasthan CM
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed deep concern over the continuous increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in the state capital and directed authorities to formulate a special plan to prevent the spread of infection.

He instructed officials to further strengthen the arrangements for containment zones, massive testing, contact tracing, etc. in the entire district to control the condition of COVID infections in Jaipur.

Gehlot was holding a high-level review meeting on the COVID infection situation, lockdown and availability of resources.

He said it is a matter of concern that the number of active cases in Jaipur in the last three weeks has increased from 18,000 to more than 51,000 and infection rate is constant at around 30 per cent.

For this, a high-level meeting of senior officials will be held with Health Minister Raghu Sharma and Minister of State for Health Subhash Garg on Saturday.

Expressing deep concern over the occurrence of cases of black fungus in COVID patients, the Chief Minister directed authorities to prepare appropriate medical protocols for prevention of the disease and share it with the doctors at district hospitals and community health centre (CHC) level.

He said it is very important to identify the black fungus in the early stages and give proper treatment to the patients, so that the disease does not take serious form. He directed the officials to ensure adequate availability of medicines related to this disease.

Gehlot said in view of the rapid spread of COVID infection in rural areas, it is very important to strengthen the health services at grassroots. For this, arrangement of human resources should be ensured according to the requirement, he added. Rajasthan recorded 14,289 fresh coronavirus cases and 155 deaths on Friday, taking the infection tally to 8,35,814 and the death toll in the state to 6,472.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

