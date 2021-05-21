Left Menu

Natco Pharma initiates Molnupiravir Phase 3 trials

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:02 IST
Natco Pharma initiates Molnupiravir Phase 3 trials
Hyderabad, May 21 (PTI): Natco Pharma Limited has initiated Phase-3 clinical trials of Molnupiravir capsules in India as the first patient was dosed on Friday at Yashoda Hospitals here.

The drug maker said in a release that pre-clinical data has shown that Molnupiravir has broad anti-influenza activity, including highly potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication.

Patients treated with Molnupiravir achieved response within five days of therapy, indicating that the duration of treatment with Molnupiravir is short, with the additional advantage of being an oral therapy, it said.

''Phase-III clinical trial is initiated to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Molnupiravir Capsules in mild COVID-19 patients.

NATCOs clinical trial is planned in 32 hospitals across India,'' it said.

The trials will be conducted at a few hospitals in the city and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

