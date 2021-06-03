Left Menu

Italy reported 59 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 62 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,968 from 2,897. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 892 from a previous 933. Some 97,633 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 226,272, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 03-06-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 20:24 IST
Italy reports 59 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 1,968 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 59 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 62 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,968 from 2,897. Italy has registered 126,342 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.23 million cases to date.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 5,717 on Thursday, down from 5,858 a day earlier. There were 24 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 33 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 892 from a previous 933.

Some 97,633 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 226,272, the health ministry said.

