Mexico posts 1,175 more coronavirus cases, 39 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 15-06-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 00:36 IST
Mexico reported 1,175 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 39 more fatalities on Monday, bringing total infections to 2,455,351 and the death toll to 230,187, according to health ministry data.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

