38 deaths, 642 fresh virus cases in Punjab

Punjab on Tuesday reported 38 coronavirus deaths as 642 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection count to 5,89,153, according to a medical bulletin. So far, the infection has killed 15,650 people in the state. On Tuesday, deaths were reported from several districts, including Bathinda, Faridkot, Amritsar, Kapurthala and Tarn Taran. Ludhiana reported 67 infections, followed by 53 in Mohali and 47 in Amritsar.

The number of active cases dropped to 10,802 from 11,913 on Monday. The state's positivity rate stood at 1.56 per cent. With 1,691 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,62,701, the bulletin said.

There are 185 critical patients who are on ventilator while 2,342 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 1,01,36,118 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported three deaths and 40 fresh cases, taking the union territory's infection tally to 61,200, according to a medical bulletin. Till now, 797 people have died from the infection in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

The number of active cases dropped to 486 from 507 the day before, the bulletin said. With 58 patients recovering from the disease, the number of cured persons has reached 59,917, it added.

A total of 5,42,526 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 4,80,077 tested negative while reports of 23 samples are awaited, the bulletin said.

