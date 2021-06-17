Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to be available in 9 more cities across India

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 15:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V vaccine will be available in nine more cities across India, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Baddi, Kolhapur and Miryalaguda, informed the official twitter handle of Sputnik V. "The Sputnik V vaccine will be available in 9 more cities across India, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Baddi, Kolhapur and Miryalaguda," Sputnik V tweeted.

The Russian vaccine's local distribution partner Dr Reddy's had also issued a statement on Wednesday saying that the project launch of Russian Covid vaccine Sputnik V has now been extended to nine other cities. Initially, it was launched only in Hyderabad. In its statement, the pharmaceutical company had said the pilot launch is in its final leg and necessary arrangements are being made to ensure the availability of both doses.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for the rollout of the two-dose vaccine in India. The first phase of the Sputnik V rollout by Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy's Laboratories had started on a pilot basis on May 17 in Hyderabad and on May 18 in Visakhapatnam.

Besides Apollo Hospitals, the vaccine is also available in Hyderabad at Continental Hospitals.The price per dose of Sputnik V at private hospitals as per the pricing schedule issued by the central government has been capped at Rs 1,145. RDIF, earlier on June 10, announced that the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine during a vaccination campaign by Bahrain's Ministry of Health was estimated to be at 94.3 per cent. (ANI)

