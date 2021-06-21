Left Menu

Japan PM says won't rule out no spectators at Olympics if Tokyo under state of emergency

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he would not rule out holding the Summer Olympics in Tokyo without spectators if the capital was under a state of emergency due to COVID-19 worries.

Updated: 21-06-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 11:40 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he would not rule out holding the Summer Olympics in Tokyo without spectators if the capital was under a state of emergency due to COVID-19 worries. "In the event a state of emergency was declared then we can't rule out not having spectators," Suga told reporters during a tour of a vaccination site in Tokyo.

Olympic organizers are expected to decide later on Monday on whether to allow spectators at Olympic events, which begin next month. Suga lifted a state of emergency for Tokyo last week, but kept in place "quasi-emergency" restrictions until July 11.

