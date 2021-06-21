Japan PM says won't rule out no spectators at Olympics if Tokyo under state of emergency
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he would not rule out holding the Summer Olympics in Tokyo without spectators if the capital was under a state of emergency due to COVID-19 worries.
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he would not rule out holding the Summer Olympics in Tokyo without spectators if the capital was under a state of emergency due to COVID-19 worries. "In the event a state of emergency was declared then we can't rule out not having spectators," Suga told reporters during a tour of a vaccination site in Tokyo.
Olympic organizers are expected to decide later on Monday on whether to allow spectators at Olympic events, which begin next month. Suga lifted a state of emergency for Tokyo last week, but kept in place "quasi-emergency" restrictions until July 11.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Summer Olympics
- Yoshihide Suga
- Tokyo
- Japanese