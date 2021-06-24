Left Menu

Egypt to allow vaccinated travellers entry without PCR test

Egypt will allow travellers who have taken full doses of approved novel coronavirus vaccines to enter without taking a PCR test, the health ministry said on Thursday. On Thursday, Egypt reported 466 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 278,761.

Updated: 24-06-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 15:34 IST
Egypt will allow travellers who have taken full doses of approved novel coronavirus vaccines to enter without taking a PCR test, the health ministry said on Thursday. Travellers must present QR-coded certificates that they have received their full doses of one of six COVID-19 vaccines approved by Egypt and the WHO at least two weeks before their arrival.

Those from countries impacted by coronavirus variants will be subject to a rapid test upon arrival, while all non-vaccinated travellers must present a PCR test. On Thursday, Egypt reported 466 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 278,761. However, officials and experts say the real number of infections is far higher but is not reflected in government figures because of low testing rates and the exclusion of private test results.

Egypt lifted many restrictions at the beginning of the month and is hoping to attract visitors this year as tourism usually accounts for 15% of its gross domestic product.

