China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier
China reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland on June 30, compared with 9 a day earlier, the national health authority said. As of June 30, China had a total of 91,792 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.
China reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland on June 30, compared with 9 a day earlier, the national health authority said. All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Thursday. There were no new deaths.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 19, up from nine a day earlier. As of June 30, China had a total of 91,792 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. The death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.
