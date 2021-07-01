Left Menu

China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier

China reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland on June 30, compared with 9 a day earlier, the national health authority said. As of June 30, China had a total of 91,792 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-07-2021 06:43 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 06:43 IST
China reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland on June 30, compared with 9 a day earlier, the national health authority said. All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Thursday. There were no new deaths.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 19, up from nine a day earlier. As of June 30, China had a total of 91,792 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. The death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.

