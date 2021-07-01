Left Menu

Indonesia president confirms emergency measures to apply July 3-20

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 01-07-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 09:46 IST
Image Credit: kremlin.ru
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday that tougher social restrictions would be in place from July 3-20 to stem a spike in coronavirus cases.

"With cooperation from all of us and the grace of God, I'm certain that we can suppress COVID-19 transmission and restore people's lives quickly," he said. Details of the restrictions are expected to be announced later on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

