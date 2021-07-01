Left Menu

National Doctors' Day: Shah, VP Naidu, others salute medical fraternity for selfless service

Several political leaders extended greetings on National Doctors' Day and saluted all members of the medical fraternity for rendering selfless service.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Congress ledaer Rahul Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI
Several political leaders extended greetings on National Doctors' Day and saluted all members of the medical fraternity for rendering selfless service. On the occasion, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wished all doctors and praised them for working round-the-clock to save the lives of others by risking their own

"On this Doctors' Day, I salute all members of the medical fraternity for rendering selfless service and working round-the-clock to save others' lives by risking their own. #DoctorsDay," he tweeted. The Vice President further appealed to people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and ease the pressure on the medical fraternity as the pandemic has put tremendous stress on doctors and their families.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah saluted the heroic efforts of doctors who left no stone unturned to serve humanity irrespective of the odds. In a tweet, he said, "Being a doctor is a pledge to serve mankind. On National Doctor's Day, we salute the heroic efforts of our courageous doctors who left no stone unturned to serve humanity irrespective of the odds. Time and again, we have witnessed their selfless efforts towards society."

BJP chief JP Nadda also expressed gratitude to all the doctors for their selfless service in fighting the COVID. "On #DoctorsDay, I congratulate all doctors for their round the clock efforts. Our gratitude to the doctors for their selfless service in fighting the COVID pandemic. The nation admires and salutes your professionalism and dedication. My tributes to Dr BC Roy, a distinguished doctor," Nadda tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thanked doctors for every single moment they spend saving lives and said -- "We are indebted". Like every year, the country is celebrating National Doctors' Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors. The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in the country in July 1991. (ANI)

