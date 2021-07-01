Maha: Raigad to remain in level 4 of COVID-19 curbs

The authorities in Raigad district have said the region will continue to be in level four of the Maharashtra government's five-level unlock plan that seeks to ease coronavirus-induced curbs as per infection positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy numbers, an official said on Thursday.

In a release issued on Wednesday, Collector Nidhi Choudhari said shops that come under the essential services category can function up to 4 pm, while hotels, resorts and lodges are permitted to remain open for tourists with 50 per cent occupancy.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Raigad stands at 10 per cent, and hence, the district will continue to be in category 4, it was stated. Meanwhile, the district on Wednesday recorded 610 new COVID-19 cases that took the tally of infections to 1,47,148, an official said. At least 1,37,327 have recovered from the infection, while 3,582 have died of it, leaving the district with 6,239 active cases.

Meanwhile, 5,34,050 beneficiaries have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far and 98,916 people have been administered the second dose, it was stated.

