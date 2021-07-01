Left Menu

PTI | Leh | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 15:54 IST
No death due to Covid in Ladakh in 11 days
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Union Territory of Ladakh did not report any death due to COVID-19 in the past 11 days, officials said on Thursday.

According to data shared on Thursday, the Union Territory recorded 35 new coronavirus cases -- 33 in Leh and two in Kargil -- taking the infection tally to 20,073.

Ladakh reported a Covid fatality last on June 19.

It has a total of 202 deaths due to COVID-19 -- 58 in Kargil and 144 in Leh.

Ladakh has discharged 27 patients on Wednesday. Of them, 20 patients were discharged in Leh and seven in Kargil, they said.

The active coronavirus cases in the union territory stands at 279 -- 241 in Leh and 38 in Kargil -- they said, adding 19,592 patients have recovered till date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

