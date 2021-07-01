Left Menu

Some leaders making irresponsible statements about Covid vaccination drive: Harsh Vardhan

Stating facts so that people can judge intentions of these leaders.After GoI Government of India provided 75 per cent of vaccines available for free, vaccination speed picked up and 11.50 crore doses were given in June, Vardhan said in a tweet.He said if there are issues in states, it shows that they need to plan their vaccination drives better.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:28 IST
Some leaders making irresponsible statements about Covid vaccination drive: Harsh Vardhan
Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday alleged that various leaders were making ''irresponsible statements'' about the COVID-19 vaccination drive and requested them to desist from the ''shameless urge to play politics'' in the midst of a pandemic.

Taking to Twitter he urged these leaders to spend ''more energy in planning and not in creating panic''.

''I'm seeing irresponsible statements from various leaders regarding the largest vaccination drive. Stating facts so that people can judge intentions of these leaders.

''After GoI (Government of India) provided 75 per cent of vaccines available for free, vaccination speed picked up and 11.50 crore doses were given in June,'' Vardhan said in a tweet.

He said if there are issues in states, it shows that they need to plan their vaccination drives better. ''Intra-state planning and logistics are the responsibility of the states.'' ''If these leaders are aware of these facts and are still making such statements, I consider it most unfortunate. If they don't know, they need to focus on governance. Will again request state leaders to spend more energies in planning and not in creating panic,'' he said in another tweet.

According to Health Ministry's inoculation data published at 7 am on Thursday cumulatively 33.57 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021