Malaysia to impose tighter coronavirus restrictions in capital

Malaysia on Thursday announced tighter restrictions on movement and businesses in the capital Kuala Lumpur and neighboring Selangor state as new coronavirus cases show no sign of abating. Security Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Kuala Lumpur and several districts in Selangor will see stricter measures imposed from Saturday for a period of two weeks.

Only essential businesses, including factories producing food and daily necessities, are allowed to operate, he said in a statement. Malaysia last week extended a national lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said restrictions will not be eased until daily cases fall below 4,000.

The Southeast Asian nation recorded 6,988 new cases on Thursday, bringing the cumulative total to 758,967 infections and 5,254 deaths. Science minister Khairy Jamaluddin also announced that the country would shorten the dosing interval for the AstraZeneca vaccine to nine weeks from a 12-week gap previously.

