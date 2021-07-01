UK may retain some COVID precautions after July 19, Johnson says

British people may have to continue taking some precautions to stop the spread of COVID after July 19, the day the government has pencilled in to remove most restrictions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday. Johnson also added that it looked to be clearer than ever that the rapid vaccination programme had broken the link between infection and deaths.

"We want to ... try and get back to life as close as it was before COVID but there may be some things we have to do, some extra precautions that we have to take," he told broadcasters.

