Daman, Diu complete first dose vaccination for all eligible beneficiaries

PTI | Daman | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 18:33 IST
The districts of Daman and Diu of Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to their entire eligible population, an official said on Thursday.

Vaccination camps were set up in all three districts - Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu - when the inoculation drive commenced from January 16, the release issued by the administration stated.

By June end, Daman and Diu have achieved 100 per cent coverage of the first dose of vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries, including healthcare workers, frontline personnel and people in 18-44 and 45-60 age categories, it was stated. More than 35,400 persons were administered the first dose in Diu, while over 1.65 lakh beneficiaries were covered in Daman, the official said, adding that the drive to administer the second dose has also commenced in these districts.

Vaccination coverage in Dadra and Nagar Haveli districts stands at 59.3 per cent, as over 1.85 lakh people have been vaccinated against the target of 3.12 lakh, it was stated.

According to authorities, hundreds of migrant labourers working in industrial units in Daman were also covered in the vaccination drive, and the administration had also announced a reward scheme for village panchayats that perform well on vaccination front.

Apart from this, the administration has set up ''war rooms'' to remind people about their second dose, and around 5,000 persons are being called every day to take the jab, it was stated.

Meanwhile, as per the latest order by the administration, all hotels, restaurants and resorts in the Union Territory can operate with 50 per cent capacity. Till now, a negative RT-PCR report was necessary for a tourist to stay in a hotel. However, from Thursday onwards, tourists can book a room in hotels by furnishing their vaccination certificates, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

