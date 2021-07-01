Ensure implementation of HIMS project by March 2022: Kejriwal to officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reviewed the progress of Delhi government's Health Information Management System (HIMS) and asked officials to ensure its implementation within the stipulated deadline of March 2022, an official statement said. The review meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister and nodal minister for COVID 19 management Manish Sisodia and Health minister Satyendar Jain along with top officials.

Government officials said along with the HIMS project, a health helpline will also be started and special surveys will be conducted for issuance of e-health cards. ''Reviewed the progress of Health Information Management System (HIMS). We are creating the most modern health information system in Delhi. Due to Corona, there are some delays. Hopefully, it should start by March,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet after the meeting.

Under HIMS, health cards will be issued in the name of all the residents of Delhi, for which special surveys will be conducted by the government. ''This will ensure the availability of the benefits of government healthcare services to every resident of Delhi. The project will also see the initiation of the Health Helpline system in Delhi. The system seeks to target the healthcare delivery process.

''All patient care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, and back-end services and processes will be brought under the system,'' the statement said.

The system is also supposed to include a 24x7 call centre to help patients with health-related information, seeking consultation, and other assistance. ''The centralised call centre will provide two levels of help — first where an operator will receive people's calls and messages and provide them with requisite information and second where doctors and experts will provide appointments based on the problem or immediately provide solutions for emergency cases, it said.

With this, Delhi will become the only state to have a cloud-based health management system. This facility will also be extended to private hospitals in the future, the statement added.

