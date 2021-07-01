Guj CM thanks medical fraternity for fighting against coronavirus

Left Menu

Speaking on the occasion of National Doctors Day, Rupani said the PPE-clad Corona Warriors did not hesitate to lay down their lives while saving people during the pandemic.This fight against the pandemic is no less than a war.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-07-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 19:10 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday thanked the medical fraternity for fighting against an invisible enemy in the form of coronavirus since the last one and half years.

Speaking on the occasion of National Doctors' Day, Rupani said the ''PPE-clad Corona Warriors'' did not hesitate to lay down their lives while saving people during the pandemic.

''This fight against the pandemic is no less than a war. Just like soldiers, our doctors are showing exemplary courage in this battle against COVID-19. They are our frontline Corona Warriors,'' the chief minister said.

While an enemy across the border is still visible and can be eliminated by a targeted strike, the enemy called coronavirus is invisible and it is not easy to detect its presence in the body, he said.

''Despite such odds, our medical fraternity has been fighting against coronavirus for the last one and half years with exemplary courage. These PPE-clad warriors saved many lives while laying down their own lives in service of the nation and society. I pay my tributes to these true martyrs,'' Rupani said.

Doctors associated with the Indian Medical Association are always ready to serve people in any situation, be it a manmade disaster or a natural calamity, he added.

